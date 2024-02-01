Atria Investments Inc Invests $5.11 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.37% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

