Atria Investments Inc Purchases 800 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.27.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

