Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $508.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

