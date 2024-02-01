Atria Investments Inc Sells 587 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $533.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.85 and a 200 day moving average of $488.06. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

