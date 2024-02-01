Atria Investments Inc Sells 985 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.