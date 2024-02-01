Atria Investments Inc Takes $5.04 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

