AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

