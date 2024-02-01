Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.06.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

