Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $218.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

