Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 172,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,880. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

