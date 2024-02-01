Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $126,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

