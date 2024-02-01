Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $947.42 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00016306 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $947.42 million and $70.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.10 or 0.99886474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011207 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00186279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003467 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,658,569 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,639,966.545509 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.86201979 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $77,890,095.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

