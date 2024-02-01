Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.