AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.23

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 55008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

