B. Riley Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,699 shares of company stock worth $610,628 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $8,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

