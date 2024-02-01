B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $24.24

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $23.50. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 161,306 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $716.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 in the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

