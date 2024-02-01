Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

