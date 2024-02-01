Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
