Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 1,791,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.