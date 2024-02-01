Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $89.96

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.96, but opened at $87.30. Bank First shares last traded at $88.81, with a volume of 1,080 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group raised Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $875.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

