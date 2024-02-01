Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

BAC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $269.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

