Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bank OZK worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,473 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

