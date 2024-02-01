BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE BKU opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

