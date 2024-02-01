BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

