Barclays Boosts Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $36.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

