Barclays Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $149.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $138.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

