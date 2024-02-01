Barclays Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $15.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

