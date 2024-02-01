Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up to $32.83

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $33.50. Barnes Group shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 55,691 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,279.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marian Acker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,720 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
