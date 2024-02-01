Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

