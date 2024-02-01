Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 530,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,159,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

