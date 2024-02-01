Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Shares of BELFB opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.