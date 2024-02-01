Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 7,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 181,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $966.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

