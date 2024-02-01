Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.64% from the company’s current price.

BYON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Beyond Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ BYON opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

