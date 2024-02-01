Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.27. Beyond shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 114,229 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.67.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

