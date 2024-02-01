Bitcoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $826.53 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42,137.99 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00558007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00163792 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019759 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,614,875 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.