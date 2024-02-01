BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 97,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.