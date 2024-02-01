BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 97,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.54.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
