BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

