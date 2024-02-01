Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.