Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $480.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 476.50 ($6.06), with a volume of 46268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.98).

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 427.60. The company has a market cap of £386.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,811.54 and a beta of 0.63.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

