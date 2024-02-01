Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBDC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

