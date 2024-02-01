BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.