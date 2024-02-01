BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

