Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,717. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

