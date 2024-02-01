Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $3,507.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,415.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,167.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

