Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at B. Riley

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.9 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $29,696,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

