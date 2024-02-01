Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Kristine Anderson Sells 5,068 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristine Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.