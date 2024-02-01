BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

