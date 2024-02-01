Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.55. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,070,562 shares trading hands.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 14.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.3% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

