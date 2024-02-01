Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

