Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DRUG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRUG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 515,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

