Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 516476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

